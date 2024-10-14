Uniswap Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $318.51 Million (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $4.81 billion and approximately $318.51 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for $8.02 or 0.00012388 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Uniswap has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00009490 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.96 or 0.00101898 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000070 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001539 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,294,744 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 600,294,743.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 7.79385204 USD and is down -2.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1105 active market(s) with $282,805,895.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.