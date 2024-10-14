Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Given New $275.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on UNP. Loop Capital cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $276.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $273.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $264.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.25.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $242.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific has a 12-month low of $199.97 and a 12-month high of $258.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.55.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,014,787.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNP. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.1% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 15,264 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

