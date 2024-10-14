Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Position Increased by PATRIZIA Pty Ltd

PATRIZIA Pty Ltd grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,890 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up approximately 9.1% of PATRIZIA Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. PATRIZIA Pty Ltd’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 211.4% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at $16,014,787.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:UNP traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $242.66. The company had a trading volume of 103,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,337. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $199.97 and a 12-month high of $258.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.55.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $254.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Loop Capital cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $276.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.25.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

