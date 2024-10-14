Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stake Increased by Affinity Wealth Management LLC

Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,937 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 211.4% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UNP traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $243.24. 136,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,265,360. The company has a market capitalization of $148.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $199.97 and a one year high of $258.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $245.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.55.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $1.34 dividend. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the transaction, the president now owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI downgraded Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $254.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.25.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

