Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Short Interest Down 33.8% in September

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 63,400 shares, a decrease of 33.8% from the September 15th total of 95,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Unicharm Price Performance

OTCMKTS:UNICY opened at $6.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 0.22. Unicharm has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $7.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.59.

Get Unicharm alerts:

Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter. Unicharm had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 11.21%. Research analysts anticipate that Unicharm will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Unicharm

Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacturing and sale of wellness, feminine, baby and children, kirei, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. The company's baby and child care products, including disposable diapers and wipes under the Moony, MamyPoko, Oyasumiman, and Torepanman brands; feminine care products comprise napkins, tampons, panty liners, sanitary short, panty liners, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brand names; and wellness care products include napkin-type incontinence pads, pants-type diapers, tape-type diapers, pants-type specialized urine pads, and tape-type specialized urine pads under the Lifree and Charmnap brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unicharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unicharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.