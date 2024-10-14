Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Purchased by Elk River Wealth Management LLC

Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Asio Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 171.3% during the third quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 7,324 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth $183,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ULTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $328.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $390.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $385.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $426.00 to $424.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $424.08.

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:ULTA traded down $3.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $367.30. 172,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,356. The company has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.32. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.17 and a 12 month high of $574.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $369.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $390.82.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.47 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

