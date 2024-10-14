Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Stock Price Down 1.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) dropped 1.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $84.18 and last traded at $84.76. Approximately 5,519,089 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 18,015,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.34.

UBER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.11.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.45. The stock has a market cap of $177.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,344. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 24,893 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,170 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

