Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by VitalStone Financial LLC

VitalStone Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,962 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,468 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,987,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 161,494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $11,082,000 after buying an additional 25,814 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 26.4% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,254 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 8,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 2.2% in the second quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,253,377 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $163,775,000 after acquiring an additional 47,824 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $85.45 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.26, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.09 and a 52-week high of $87.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on UBER. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBER

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,344. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.