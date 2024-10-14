Tyson Foods Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TSN)

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 3,760 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 74% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,162 call options.

Institutional Trading of Tyson Foods

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.8% during the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 25,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 20,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

TSN traded up $0.77 on Monday, hitting $59.60. 854,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,480,381. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of -33.05, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.72 and a 200-day moving average of $59.64. Tyson Foods has a 12-month low of $44.94 and a 12-month high of $66.88.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.21 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.97%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -110.11%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Articles

