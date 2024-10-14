Turnstone Biologics (NASDAQ:TSBX) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”

Turnstone Biologics (NASDAQ:TSBX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Turnstone Biologics from $20.00 to $3.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

Turnstone Biologics Price Performance

Shares of TSBX opened at $0.46 on Monday. Turnstone Biologics has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $5.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.09. The company has a market cap of $10.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.26.

Turnstone Biologics (NASDAQ:TSBX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.08). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Turnstone Biologics will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Turnstone Biologics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in Turnstone Biologics by 271.4% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 179,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 130,826 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Turnstone Biologics in the first quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Turnstone Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

About Turnstone Biologics

Turnstone Biologics Corp., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing medicines to treat and cure patients with solid tumors. The company's lead product includes TIDAL-01 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, colorectal cancer, head and neck cancer and uveal melanoma, as well as an investigator sponsored trials to treat colorectal cancer, head and neck cancer, and cutaneous and non-cutaneous melanomas.

