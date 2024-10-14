Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.21, but opened at $6.03. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. shares last traded at $6.02, with a volume of 86,527 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.96.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 8.75%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 4.8% in the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,091 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 24,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 17.1% in the third quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,928 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 8.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,224 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 9.7% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,037 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

Featured Articles

