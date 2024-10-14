Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 10,871,569 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 8,292,206 shares.The stock last traded at $27.26 and had previously closed at $25.28.

Trump Media & Technology Group Stock Up 16.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.60 and a 200-day moving average of $32.56.

Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trump Media & Technology Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trump Media & Technology Group

In related news, CTO Vladimir Novachki sold 7,801 shares of Trump Media & Technology Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $177,082.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 37,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,417.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Trump Media & Technology Group news, CFO Phillip Juhan sold 84,941 shares of Trump Media & Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $1,928,160.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 405,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,194,839.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CTO Vladimir Novachki sold 7,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $177,082.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 37,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,417.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,138 shares of company stock worth $2,908,733. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Trump Media & Technology Group during the third quarter worth $64,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Trump Media & Technology Group in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $538,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,339,000. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trump Media & Technology Group Company Profile

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

