Truist Financial Boosts Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target to $325.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Truist Financial from $293.00 to $325.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.37% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $300.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $302.70. The stock had a trading volume of 41,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,708. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $185.00 and a 1 year high of $305.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $275.68 and its 200-day moving average is $270.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.80.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.83 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $141,669.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,349.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total transaction of $6,957,000.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,682.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $141,669.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,349.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 6,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the second quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 7,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 60.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

