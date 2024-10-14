Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Price Performance

TRT stock opened at $6.61 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.07. Trio-Tech International has a 52-week low of $4.64 and a 52-week high of $7.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $28.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.02.

Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.75 million during the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 2.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trio-Tech International

About Trio-Tech International

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trio-Tech International stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Trio-Tech International ( NYSE:TRT Free Report ) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.73% of Trio-Tech International worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.

