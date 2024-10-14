Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Trinity Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Trinity Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 59.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSE TRN opened at $35.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.39. Trinity Industries has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $37.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.96 and a 200-day moving average of $30.82.

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $841.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.00 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trinity Industries will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

