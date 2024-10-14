Trinity Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:TYBT) Raises Dividend to $0.93 Per Share

Trinity Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:TYBT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.93 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This is an increase from Trinity Bank, N.A.’s previous dividend of $0.88.

Trinity Bank, N.A. Stock Performance

Shares of Trinity Bank, N.A. stock opened at $87.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.96 million, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.01. Trinity Bank, N.A. has a 52 week low of $79.25 and a 52 week high of $95.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.94.

Trinity Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:TYBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.58 million during the quarter.

Trinity Bank, N.A. Company Profile

Trinity Bank, N.A. provides personal and business banking products and services in Texas. It provides personal and business deposits, such as checking and money market accounts; treasury tax and loan deposits; mobile deposits; certificates of deposit; and automobile, secured/unsecured, home improvement, lots and interim construction, installment/term, equipment, and real estate loans, as well as revolving lines of credit.

