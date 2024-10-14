Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,236,900 shares, an increase of 32.3% from the September 15th total of 1,691,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,592.3 days.

Treasury Wine Estates Price Performance

Treasury Wine Estates stock opened at $7.85 on Monday. Treasury Wine Estates has a 1-year low of $6.55 and a 1-year high of $8.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.87.

About Treasury Wine Estates

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company primarily in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. Its wine portfolio includes luxury, premium and commercial wine brands, such as Penfolds, DAOU Vineyards, Wolf Blass, 19 Crimes, St Hubert’s The Stag, Lindeman’s, Squealing pig, Blossom Hill, Frank Family Vineyards, Pepperjack, Wynns, Matua, Seppelt, Beringer, Etude, Sterling Vineyards, Beaulieu Vineyard, Stags’ Leap, Beringer Bros, and Castello di Gabbiano.

