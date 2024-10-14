Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1975 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Townsquare Media has a payout ratio of 78.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Townsquare Media to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.79 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.0%.

Townsquare Media Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TSQ opened at $10.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.80. Townsquare Media has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $13.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.06.

Insider Transactions at Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media ( NYSE:TSQ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.28). Townsquare Media had a negative net margin of 19.53% and a negative return on equity of 171.57%. The company had revenue of $118.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Townsquare Media will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Kaplan acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.41 per share, with a total value of $520,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 137,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,581.28. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Townsquare Media news, Director Stephen A. Kaplan purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.41 per share, with a total value of $520,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 137,808 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,581.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Erik Hellum sold 9,223 shares of Townsquare Media stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $94,996.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 607,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,259,104. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,585 shares of company stock worth $289,812. Company insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSQ. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Townsquare Media in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

