Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1975 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.
Townsquare Media has a payout ratio of 78.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Townsquare Media to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.79 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.0%.
Townsquare Media Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of NYSE:TSQ opened at $10.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.80. Townsquare Media has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $13.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.06.
Insider Transactions at Townsquare Media
In related news, Director Stephen A. Kaplan acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.41 per share, with a total value of $520,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 137,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,581.28. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Townsquare Media news, Director Stephen A. Kaplan purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.41 per share, with a total value of $520,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 137,808 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,581.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Erik Hellum sold 9,223 shares of Townsquare Media stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $94,996.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 607,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,259,104. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,585 shares of company stock worth $289,812. Company insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently commented on TSQ. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Townsquare Media in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.
Townsquare Media Company Profile
Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Townsquare Media
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- BlackRock’s Earnings Reveal Market Shift: Why Bonds Are in Favor
- What is a Special Dividend?
- JPMorgan Can Hit New Highs This Year: Here’s Why
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Best Pharma Stocks for Long-Term Investors: Growth and Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.