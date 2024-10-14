Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$31.31.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TXG. CIBC increased their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. National Bankshares upgraded Torex Gold Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$31.25 to C$37.75 in a report on Thursday. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Price Performance

Torex Gold Resources stock opened at C$29.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$25.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.22. Torex Gold Resources has a 1 year low of C$12.40 and a 1 year high of C$29.97.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$369.83 million during the quarter. Torex Gold Resources had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 7.12%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Torex Gold Resources will post 3.4501992 EPS for the current year.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.