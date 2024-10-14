TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP) Short Interest Up 67.4% in September

TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 429,800 shares, a growth of 67.4% from the September 15th total of 256,700 shares. Approximately 8.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 858,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

TOP Financial Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TOP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.10. 33,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,028. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.34. TOP Financial Group has a one year low of $1.39 and a one year high of $7.77.

TOP Financial Group Company Profile

TOP Financial Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online brokerage company in Hong Kong. It is involved in the trading of local and overseas equities, futures, and options products; and the provision of brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, account management, and customer support services.

