TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF) Short Interest Update

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 386,700 shares, a decline of 35.7% from the September 15th total of 601,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

TomTom Trading Up 12.4 %

OTCMKTS:TMOAF opened at $5.90 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.10. TomTom has a one year low of $4.93 and a one year high of $7.99.

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $154.67 million for the quarter.

About TomTom

TomTom NV is engaged in the developing of location technology including maps, navigation software, real-time traffic information, and other services. It operates through the following segments: Location Technology and Consumer. The Location Technology segment is involved in the developing and selling of location based application components, such as maps, services and navigation software to customers in different market segments.

