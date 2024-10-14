TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $154.67 million for the quarter.
TomTom Trading Up 12.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:TMOAF opened at $5.90 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.10. TomTom has a 1 year low of $4.93 and a 1 year high of $7.99.
About TomTom
