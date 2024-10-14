TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $154.67 million for the quarter.

TomTom Trading Up 12.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMOAF opened at $5.90 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.10. TomTom has a 1 year low of $4.93 and a 1 year high of $7.99.

About TomTom

TomTom NV is engaged in the developing of location technology including maps, navigation software, real-time traffic information, and other services. It operates through the following segments: Location Technology and Consumer. The Location Technology segment is involved in the developing and selling of location based application components, such as maps, services and navigation software to customers in different market segments.

