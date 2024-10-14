Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Down 1.2% on Analyst Downgrade

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday after Roth Mkm lowered their price target on the stock from $2.00 to $1.75. Roth Mkm currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Tilray traded as low as $1.57 and last traded at $1.61. 9,479,634 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 25,246,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLRY. Prospect Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Tilray in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilray in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Tilray during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilray during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 9.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tilray alerts:

Tilray Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.86.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $200.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.70 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 26.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.