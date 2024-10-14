Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Purchases 562 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 157.1% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 60.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 700.0% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TSCO shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Melius Research began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $300.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.86.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $303.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $275.68 and a 200 day moving average of $270.68. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $305.99.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.93. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $141,669.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,349.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $141,669.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,349.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total value of $6,957,000.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,682.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Featured Articles

