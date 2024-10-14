Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Purchases 487 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,989 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $1,088,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 126,369 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,078,000 after acquiring an additional 20,173 shares during the period. Shellback Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 20,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth about $834,000. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.5 %

UNP opened at $242.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $147.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $199.97 and a 52 week high of $258.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.55.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 50.33%.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the transaction, the president now owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,014,787.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on UNP shares. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup began coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $264.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.25.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

