Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Purchases 304 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PH. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 96.5% in the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.9% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at $766,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 88.4% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on PH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $673.00 to $788.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $655.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total transaction of $1,032,617.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,947. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $503,982.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,282. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total transaction of $1,032,617.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,947. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of PH opened at $638.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $82.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.43. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $362.49 and a 12 month high of $640.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $595.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $556.92.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

