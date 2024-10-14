Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Increases Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,953 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in BlackRock by 11.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,354,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,630,127,000 after acquiring an additional 435,358 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 24,171.5% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 416,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $346,831,000 after purchasing an additional 414,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,182,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,990,052,000 after purchasing an additional 292,017 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth $161,918,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in BlackRock by 174.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 184,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $145,096,000 after buying an additional 117,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on BlackRock from $945.00 to $995.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on BlackRock from $960.00 to $1,077.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus upped their target price on BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $979.54.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total value of $1,289,224.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,802.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total value of $1,289,224.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,802.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $10,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,832,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,042 shares of company stock valued at $79,387,117. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $990.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $899.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $831.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $596.18 and a 1 year high of $996.29.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The asset manager reported $11.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.42 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 32.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.91 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.73 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.84%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

