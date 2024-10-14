Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Has $972,000 Stock Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 992 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 10.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 30,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total transaction of $3,519,021.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,020.29. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 30,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total value of $3,519,021.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,020.29. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 5,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total value of $691,482.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FRT

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $111.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 39.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.23. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $85.59 and a 52 week high of $118.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.81 and its 200-day moving average is $106.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.36). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $295.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 156.58%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

(Free Report)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.