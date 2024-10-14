Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,099 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,584 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 2.7% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,754 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 2.0% during the third quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 13,554 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 19,591 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMCSA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.55.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $41.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.43 and a twelve month high of $47.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.99 and a 200-day moving average of $39.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.