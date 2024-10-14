Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 0.8% of Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 7,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,451.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 7,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $1,202,751.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,203,373.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,451.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 383,194 shares of company stock worth $65,140,718. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock opened at $171.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.81. The company has a market cap of $403.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $141.66 and a 12 month high of $177.94.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.69%.

PG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $182.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Dbs Bank lowered Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, DZ Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.21.

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

