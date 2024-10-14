THORChain Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.24 Billion (RUNE)

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 13th. During the last week, THORChain has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. One THORChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.79 or 0.00007657 BTC on exchanges. THORChain has a market cap of $1.24 billion and $115.44 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get THORChain alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.69 or 0.00253775 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain was first traded on May 8th, 2018. THORChain’s total supply is 414,201,626 coins and its circulating supply is 259,971,750 coins. THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain. The Reddit community for THORChain is https://reddit.com/r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org.

THORChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. THORChain has a current supply of 414,201,629 with 336,988,840 in circulation. The last known price of THORChain is 5.00959345 USD and is up 0.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 203 active market(s) with $118,762,007.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thorchain.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for THORChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THORChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.