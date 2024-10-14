Thomasville National Bank Invests $2.75 Million in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Thomasville National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 43,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,747,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Citigroup by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,716,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,749,000 after purchasing an additional 17,525,484 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,286,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 527.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,498,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,135 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP increased its position in Citigroup by 7,393.3% during the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 2,015,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 873.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,138,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
C has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.33.
Citigroup Trading Up 3.6 %
NYSE:C opened at $65.74 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.66 and its 200-day moving average is $61.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $67.81. The firm has a market cap of $125.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.44.
Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.
Citigroup Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.75%.
About Citigroup
Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.
