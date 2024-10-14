Thomasville National Bank Has $992,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 13,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $483,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $866,000. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

DVY opened at $134.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.84. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $102.66 and a 52-week high of $136.36.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $1.5496 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

