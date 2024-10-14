Thomasville National Bank Has $829,000 Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Thomasville National Bank reduced its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 54.7% during the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 24,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 8,510 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 186.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 11.4% in the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $240,228.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,874.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,085,952.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,868.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $240,228.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,874.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,490 shares of company stock valued at $4,486,063 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

CL stock opened at $100.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.25. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $68.54 and a 52-week high of $109.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.40.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 470.19% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

