Thomasville National Bank Has $2.19 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Thomasville National Bank lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,020 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,547,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,400,000 after purchasing an additional 905,468 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,147,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,632,000 after acquiring an additional 700,092 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,403,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,089,000 after acquiring an additional 561,465 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,130,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,030,000 after acquiring an additional 57,322 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,560,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.92.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $174.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.07. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.43 and a twelve month high of $183.41. The firm has a market cap of $240.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.66%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

