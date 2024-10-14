Thomasville National Bank Has $1.51 Million Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Thomasville National Bank lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 24,303.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,447,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437,349 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,069,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,368,000 after buying an additional 589,319 shares during the period. Mason & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,422,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3,158.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 391,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,912,000 after buying an additional 379,674 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,035,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VV stock opened at $266.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $38.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $187.49 and a 52 week high of $266.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $255.88 and a 200-day moving average of $248.02.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.