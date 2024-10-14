Thomasville National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Thomasville National Bank increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 651,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,564 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises 2.2% of Thomasville National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $29,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth $30,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:USB opened at $46.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $72.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.50. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.47 and a twelve month high of $47.31.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 66.23%.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 12th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on U.S. Bancorp

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Aleem Gillani acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.99 per share, for a total transaction of $449,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $449,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.