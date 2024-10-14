Thomasville National Bank Decreases Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Thomasville National Bank decreased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,176 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,555 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 451.4% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 351.1% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 212 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth $39,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BA. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $232.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.00.

Boeing Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of BA opened at $151.02 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.72. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $146.26 and a 12-month high of $267.54. The firm has a market cap of $92.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.54 and a beta of 1.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

