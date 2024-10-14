Thomasville National Bank Acquires 752 Shares of KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMX)

Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank owned approximately 5.88% of KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF worth $4,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hobart Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF by 36.5% in the first quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 126,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 33,737 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 393,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF during the first quarter worth $82,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF during the first quarter worth $498,000. Finally, Sharkey Howes & Javer raised its stake in KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 31,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KEMX opened at $31.16 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.94. KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF has a 12 month low of $24.92 and a 12 month high of $32.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.13 million, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.85.

The KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF (KEMX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks the investment results of an index focused on large-cap and mid-cap companies within emerging market countries, excluding China. KEMX was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by KraneShares.

