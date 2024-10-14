Thomasville National Bank Acquires 2,501 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,778 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the quarter. Veeva Systems accounts for approximately 1.3% of Thomasville National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $16,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,153.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3,460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $470,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VEEV stock opened at $211.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $205.37 and a 200-day moving average of $199.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.81. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.72 and a 12 month high of $236.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $676.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.21 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 13.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on VEEV shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $256.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.96.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

