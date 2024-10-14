The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stake Increased by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 18.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $90,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 304,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,777,218. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMB. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.08.

Williams Companies Stock Up 2.0 %

WMB opened at $50.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $61.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.43 and its 200-day moving average is $42.46. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $50.53.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 79.83%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading

