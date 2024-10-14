The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,554 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 13,874 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $20,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $31,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Red Tortoise LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 141.4% during the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 367 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,943.78. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $93.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.23 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.65. The company has a market capitalization of $171.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.32, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

