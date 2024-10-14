The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC) Senior Officer Sells C$519,597.75 in Stock

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Leanne Flewitt sold 9,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.09, for a total transaction of C$519,597.75.

TSE:NWC opened at C$52.72 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$47.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$43.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.00. The company has a market cap of C$2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64. The North West Company Inc. has a twelve month low of C$34.77 and a twelve month high of C$52.84.

North West (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.02. North West had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of C$646.49 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The North West Company Inc. will post 3.4924863 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from North West’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. North West’s payout ratio is 58.39%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of North West from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of North West from C$44.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of North West from C$52.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company operates Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh food products, apparel, and health products and services; and Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat food products, and fuel and related services.

