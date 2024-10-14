The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Rise Advisors LLC

Rise Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 12,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 680,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,151,000 after purchasing an additional 34,389 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,398,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,349,000 after buying an additional 183,234 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KHC stock opened at $35.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.99. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $38.96.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 7.30%. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.87%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KHC. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.55.

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $146,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 143,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,182,920. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

