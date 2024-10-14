The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Given New $124.00 Price Target at Bank of America

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from $121.00 to $124.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HIG. Argus upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $118.94.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of HIG stock opened at $117.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $68.92 and a 52 week high of $119.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.74. The company has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.93.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.36%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.30 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 79,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 187.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 11,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 7,607 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 32,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,880,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $967,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Stories

