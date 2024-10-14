Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 1.0% during the second quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc now owns 3,058 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,474 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Tesla by 3.2% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,258,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at $14,967,479.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at $26,258,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,661 shares of company stock valued at $16,663,291. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.72.

View Our Latest Research Report on Tesla

Tesla Stock Performance

Tesla stock opened at $217.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $225.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.96. The company has a market capitalization of $695.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 2.29. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $271.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.