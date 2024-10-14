Terra (LUNA) Trading Down 3% This Week

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. Terra has a market capitalization of $260.48 million and approximately $23.02 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000565 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Terra has traded 3% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000246 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001079 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000591 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000554 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000330 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.
About Terra
Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,186,707,049 coins and its circulating supply is 709,984,438 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Terra is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money.
Buying and Selling Terra
