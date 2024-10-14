Terna S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Short Interest Up 35.7% in September

Terna S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the September 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Terna Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of TEZNY stock traded up $0.35 on Monday, hitting $25.96. 9,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,073. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.02. Terna has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $27.21.

Get Terna alerts:

Terna Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Terna S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides electricity transmission and dispatching services in Italy, other Euro-area countries, and internationally. It operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. The company is involved in the design, construction, management, development, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid; dispatching and metering; and construction of storage systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Terna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.