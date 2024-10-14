Terna S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Short Interest Up 35.7% in September

Terna S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the September 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Terna Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of TEZNY stock traded up $0.35 on Monday, hitting $25.96. 9,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,073. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.02. Terna has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $27.21.
Terna Company Profile
