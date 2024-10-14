Tellor Hits 24-Hour Volume of $26.24 Million (TRB)

Tellor (TRB) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. Tellor has a total market capitalization of $175.34 million and $26.24 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tellor has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Tellor token can now be bought for $66.93 or 0.00101620 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Tellor

Tellor’s genesis date was August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,685,636 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,619,949 tokens. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tellor’s official message board is tellor.io/blog. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io.

Tellor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor Tributes (TRB) is a token used within the Tellor decentralized oracle on the Ethereum network, primarily for validator incentives, staking deposits, and dispute fees. Its supply increases over time, managed by the Tellor Core contract. Founded in 2019 in the U.S. by Brenda Loya, Nick Fett, and Michael Zemrose, Tellor aims to ensure system security, create a robust ecosystem, and establish long-term sustainability.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

