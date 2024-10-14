Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 15th. Analysts expect Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a negative net margin of 14.13% and a positive return on equity of 11.39%. On average, analysts expect Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ERIC opened at $7.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 0.83. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $7.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.36.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $5.58 to $5.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.90.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

